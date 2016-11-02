版本:
BRIEF-Acerus Pharmaceuticals Q3 revenue $1.6 million

Nov 2 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation

* Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation -revenues for three months ended september 30, 2016 were $1.6 million compared to $2.8 million in same prior year period

* Acerus reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

