BRIEF-LHC Group and LifePoint Health to form joint venture

Nov 2 LHC Group Inc

* LHC Group Inc - announced plans to form a joint venture to strengthen home health and hospice services across country

* LHC Group Inc - joint venture will shift day-to-day operations management of LifePoint's home health agencies and hospices to LHC Group

* LHC Group - JV is anticipated to commence operations at end of 2016

* LHC Group and LifePoint Health to form joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: