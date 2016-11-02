版本:
BRIEF-Orbcomm Q3 loss per share $0.20

Nov 2 Orbcomm Inc :

* Orbcomm announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $46.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.2 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $188 million to $191 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

