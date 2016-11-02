版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-Sonoco acquires Plastic Packaging Inc.

Nov 2 Sonoco Products

* Plastic Packaging Inc is a privately held hickory, n.c.-based flexible packaging company

* Sonoco acquires Plastic Packaging Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

