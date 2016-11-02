版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Hibbett Sports names Karen Etzkorn to its board

Nov 2 Hibbett Sports Inc

* Hibbett Sports Inc - board has been expanded, and karen s. Etzkorn has been appointed to board, bringing its current membership to nine directors

* Hibbett sports names Karen S. Etzkorn to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

