BRIEF-Quintiles IMS Holdings Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.00, authorizes new $1.5 bln share repurchase program

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc :
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc says board has authorized a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program
* Quintiles IMS - visibility to additional cost reduction opportunities, are doubling cost synergies from $100-$200 million annualized savings exiting 2019
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc says share repurchases are expected to be completed by end of 2017
* Quintiles IMS reports third-quarter 2016 results, combined company guidance and additional merger details
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.00
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Sees q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.04 to $1.08
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion
* Q3 revenue rose 7.5 percent to $791 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.