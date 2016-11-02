版本:
BRIEF-Flex Pharma reports Q3 loss per share $0.65

Nov 2 Flex Pharma Inc

* Flex Pharma reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.65

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Flex pharma inc says exploratory Phase 2 MS & ALS studies with FLX-787 underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

