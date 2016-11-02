BRIEF-1-800-flowers.com Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.24

Nov 2 1-800-flowers.Com Inc :
* 1-800-flowers.com inc says qtrly total revenues increased
6.3 percent to $165.8 million
* 1-800-flowers.com inc says reiterating its guidance for
fiscal 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $1.23
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 1-800-flowers.com, inc. Reports results for its fiscal
2017 first quarter
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue $165.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $160.1
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: