公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三

BRIEF-Time Warner Q3 earnings per share $1.87

Nov 2 Time Warner Inc :

* Qtrly turner revenues increased 9% ($212 million) to $2.6 billion

* Qtrly home box office revenues increased 4% ($59 million) to $1.4 billion

* Qtrly Warner Bros. Revenue $3.40 billion versus $3.19 billion

* Time Warner Inc reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.83 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.87 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $7.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.98 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.83

* Q3 earnings per share $1.87

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

