公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-Zoetis sees Q3 adjusted EPS $0.52

Nov 2 Zoetis Inc

* Zoetis inc- increases diluted eps to $1.66 - $1.75 on a reported basis, or $1.91 - $1.96 on an adjusted basis for full year 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.91, revenue view $4.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.33, revenue view $5.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zoetis reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 revenue $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.22 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.91 to $1.96

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.28 to $2.38

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.10 to $2.22

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.66 to $1.75

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $5.15 billion to $5.275 billion

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $4.85 billion to $4.9 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

