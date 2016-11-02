版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-United Fire Group Q3 EPS $0.48 including items

Nov 2 United Fire Group Inc

* Qtrly consolidated net investment income was $26.7 million for q3, an increase of 11.0 percent

* United fire group, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐