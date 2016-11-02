BRIEF-Newstar reports Q3 EPS $0.19

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Newstar Financial Inc
* Expect to have reduced baseline expenses by 25-30% on a run-rate basis by year end
* Net interest income increased by $4.4 million, or 20.8%, to $25.3 million in q3 compared to $20.9 million in prior quarter
* Newstar reports net income of $8.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.