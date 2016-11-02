BRIEF-Newstar reports Q3 EPS $0.19

Nov 2 Newstar Financial Inc

* Expect to have reduced baseline expenses by 25-30% on a run-rate basis by year end

* Net interest income increased by $4.4 million, or 20.8%, to $25.3 million in q3 compared to $20.9 million in prior quarter

* Newstar reports net income of $8.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19