BRIEF-ADP posts profit from continuing operations of $0.81/share

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Automatic Data Processing Inc
* ADP reports first-quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - recorded pre-tax restructuring charge of $40 million in quarter related to previously announced service alignment initiative
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - ADP acquired 4.0 million shares of its stock for treasury at a cost of $352 million in quarter
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - now forecasts full year diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow 15% to 17%
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - forecasts full year adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 11% to 13%
* Fy2017 revenue view $12.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.86 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.81 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 7 to 8 percent
* Q1 revenue $2.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.92 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
