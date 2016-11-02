版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-KVH Industries posts adjusted earnings of $0.27/share

Nov 2 KVH Industries INC

* KVH Industries reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $59.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KVH Industries Inc - qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.27

* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05 to $0.10

* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.01 to $0.06

* Sees Q4 revenue $42 million to $44 million

* Q3 revenue $45.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $45.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐