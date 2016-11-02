BRIEF-KVH Industries posts adjusted earnings of $0.27/share

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 KVH Industries INC
* KVH Industries reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $59.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KVH Industries Inc - qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.27
* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05 to $0.10
* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.01 to $0.06
* Sees Q4 revenue $42 million to $44 million
* Q3 revenue $45.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $45.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.