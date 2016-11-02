BRIEF-Criteo posts Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.48/share

Nov 2 Criteo Sa

* Criteo reports strong results for the third quarter 2016

* Criteo SA says expect adjusted EBITDA to be between $72 million and $75 million excluding Hooklogic in q4

* FY2016 revenue view $709.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $206.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 33 to 34 percent

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $207 million to $210 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S