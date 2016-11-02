版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Targa Resources posts Q3 net loss of $10.7 mln

Nov 2 Targa Resources Corp

* Targa Resources Corp reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 2016 net loss attributable to Targa Resources Corp was $10.7 million compared to $12.7 million for Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐