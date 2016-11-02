版本:
BRIEF-OneBeacon Insurance posts Q3 operating profit of $0.19/share

Nov 2 OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd

* Onebeacon Insurance Group Ltd says qtrly operating income per share $0.19

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

