BRIEF-Kate Spade & Co reports Q3 eps $0.23 from continuing operations

Nov 2 Kate Spade & Co -

* Kate spade & co - reaffirms full year 2016 guidance

* Sees 2016 net sales $1.370 billion - $1.400 billion

* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share $0.63 - $0.70

* Kate spade & company reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $317 million versus i/b/e/s view $310.7 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

