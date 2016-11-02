BRIEF-Kate Spade & Co reports Q3 eps $0.23 from continuing operations

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Kate Spade & Co -
* Kate spade & co - reaffirms full year 2016 guidance
* Sees 2016 net sales $1.370 billion - $1.400 billion
* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share $0.63 - $0.70
* Kate spade & company reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $317 million versus i/b/e/s view $310.7 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.