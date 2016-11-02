BRIEF-GDI Integrated Facility Services says strategic acquisition of Airtron Canada

Nov 2 Gdi Integrated Facility Services Inc -

* Says Ainsworth will acquire Airtron for a purchase price of approximately $19.5 million including vehicle leases

* Acquisition will be funded through GDI's existing credit facilities, $4.5 million of vehicle leases and a balance of sale

* Says expects acquisition to contribute approximately $5 million to ainsworth's adjusted ebitda on a run rate basis

* Announces strategic acquisition of Airtron Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: