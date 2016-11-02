版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Ceva Inc reports Q3 GAAP eps $0.15

Nov 2 Ceva Inc -

* Ceva, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 revenue $17.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $17.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐