BRIEF-Henry Schein reports Q3 GAAP eps $1.63

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Henry Schein Inc -
* Henry schein inc - affirms 2016 adjusted non-gaap eps guidance range
* Henry schein - introduces 2017 eps guidance representing year-over-year growth of 17% to 19% on gaap basis, or growth of 9% to 11% on non-gaap basis
* 2017 diluted eps attributable to henry schein, inc. Is expected to be $7.17 to $7.30
* Does not expect to incur restructuring costs in 2017
* Expects current restructuring activities to be completed in 2016
* Henry schein reports record third quarter financial results
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $7.17 to $7.30
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.63
* Q3 sales $2.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.88 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $6.11 to $6.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.