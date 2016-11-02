BRIEF-Halyard Health reports Q3 eps $0.19

Nov 2 Halyard Health Inc

* s&ip sales to kimberly-clark are expected to range between $50 and $55 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Halyard health, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 results, raises its full-year 2016 outlook

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 sales rose 2 percent to $398 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.87 to $1.97 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: