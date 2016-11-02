BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences says qtrly net $861,782 versus net loss of $713,568 last year

Nov 2 Promis Neurosciences Inc -

* Promis neurosciences inc - net loss for three months ended sept 30, 2016 was $861,782 versus net loss of $713,568 for three months ended sept 30, 2015

* Promis neurosciences inc - announced 2 new drug development programs to identify novel therapeutic targets on tau for ad, and on tdp43 for als

* Promis neurosciences announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: