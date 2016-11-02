版本:
BRIEF-Seven Generations says on track to achieve FY production, capital guidance

Nov 2 Seven Generations Energy Ltd

* Says on track to achieve 2016 production and capital guidance

* Says approved capital investment program of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion for 2017

* Seven generations q3 production reaches 132,625 BOE/D, up 119%, funds from operations up 123% to $212 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

