BRIEF-Time Warner sees FY'16 adj EPS of $5.73-$5.83 from cont ops

Nov 2 Time Warner Inc

* Time Warner Inc. Increases 2016 full-year business outlook

* Time Warner - outlook includes a $0.28 net tax benefit recognized in Q3 of 2016 related to internal revenue service-approved tax accounting method change

* Absent to net tax benefit, outlook for 2016 adjusted EPS would be $5.45-$5.55

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.73 to $5.83 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: