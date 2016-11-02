版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 19:31 BJT

BRIEF-Emerge Energy Services reports qtrly unit $0.21

Nov 2 Emerge Energy Services Lp

* Emerge energy services LP Qtrly per diluted unit $0.21

* Reg-Emerge energy services announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

