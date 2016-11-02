版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-Nationstar Mortgage reports Q3 EPS $0.46

Nov 2 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc

* Nationstar reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐