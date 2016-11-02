BRIEF-Broadcom Limited to acquire Brocade Communications Systems Inc for $5.9 billion

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Broadcom Ltd
* Broadcom Limited to acquire Brocade Communications Systems Inc for $5.9 billion
* Deal is an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.5 billion, plus $0.4 billion of net debt
* Broadcom ltd says deal for $12.75 per share
* Broadcom ltd says deal immediately accretive to Broadcom's non-GAAP EPS
* Broadcom expects to fund transaction with new debt financing and cash available on its balance sheet
* Broadcom ltd says $900 million of pro-forma non-GAAP EBITDA expected to be added in fy2018 from deal
* Board of directors of Brocade and executive committee of board of directors of Broadcom have unanimously approved transaction
* Broadcom ltd says Broadcom plans to divest Brocade's IP networking business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
