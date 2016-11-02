版本:
BRIEF-Cincinnati Bell reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 2 Cincinnati Bell Inc

* Cincinnati Bell reports third quarter 2016 results

* Cincinnati Bell Inc says reaffirms its financial guidance for 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $312 million versus I/B/E/S view $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

