公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三

BRIEF-Om Asset Management reports Q3 earnings per share $0.28

Nov 2 Om Asset Management Plc -

* AUM of $234.2 billion at September 30, 2016, an increase of 10.3% from December 31, 2015

* Omam reports financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

