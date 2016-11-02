版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-Manitok Energy reports initial production test results of 674 BOE/D from first Carseland well drilled in the 2016 drilling program

Nov 2 Manitok Energy Inc :

* Manitok Energy Inc. announces initial production test results of 674 BOE/D from first carseland well drilled in the 2016 drilling program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

