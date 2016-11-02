版本:
BRIEF-Excellon Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.01

Nov 2 Excellon Resources Inc :

* Says Q3 revenue of $4.0 million versus $4.6 million on Q3 2015

* Excellon reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

