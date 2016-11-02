BRIEF-Clean Harbors reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.18

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Clean Harbors Inc
* Clean harbors announces third-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.18
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $729.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $735.9 million
* Says revises 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance range
* Looking ahead, expect challenges we faced this year from industrial slowdown and lack of a recovery in energy will remain in Q4
* Says now expects to deliver adjusted ebitda in 2016 in range of $400 million to $410 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.