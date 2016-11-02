版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 19:42 BJT

BRIEF-Belden reports Q3 earnings per share $0.68

Nov 2 Belden Inc

* Belden reports strong results for third quarter 2016

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.36 to $1.46

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.91 to $1.01

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.29

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $604 million to $624 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.348 billion to $2.368 billion

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.20 to $5.30

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.94 to $3.04

* Q3 revenue $601.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $606.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.24, revenue view $2.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

