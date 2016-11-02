BRIEF-Belden reports Q3 earnings per share $0.68

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Belden Inc
* Belden reports strong results for third quarter 2016
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.36 to $1.46
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.91 to $1.01
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.29
* Q3 earnings per share $0.68
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $604 million to $624 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.348 billion to $2.368 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.20 to $5.30
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.94 to $3.04
* Q3 revenue $601.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $606.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.24, revenue view $2.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.