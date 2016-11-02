BRIEF-Baytex reports Q3 FFO per share c$0.34

Nov 2 Baytex Energy Corp
* Baytex reports q3 2016 results
* Q3 FFO per share c$0.34
* Qtrly production averaging 67,167 boe/d (78% oil and ngl)
in Q3/2016, as compared to 70,031 boe/d in Q2/2016
* Revising upward full year 2016 production guidance range
to 69,000 to 70,000 boe/d
* Anticipate full year 2016 exploration and development
capital expenditures will be toward high end of guidance of $200
to $225 million
* Expect funds from operations to exceed capital
expenditures in 2016
* In Eagle Ford, currently running 4 drilling rigs and 2
completion crews on lands, expect this level of activity to
continue into 2017
