BRIEF-Kamada announces plan for Phase 2/3 clinical trial with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin IV

Nov 2 Kamada Ltd

* Kamada announces plan for phase 2/3 clinical trial with Alpha-1 antitrypsin iv for treatment of graft-versus-host disease

* Kamada Ltd says study results are expected to be available in 2020

