BRIEF-Jones Lang Lasalle reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Jones Lang Lasalle Inc
* Jll reports strong third quarter 2016 revenue growth
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.42
* Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.57 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Semi-annual dividend increases 6 percent to $0.33 per share
* Qtrly fee revenue $1,447 million versus $1,287 million last year
* Qtrly assets under management of $59.7 billion with strong annuity-based advisory fees and capital raise
* AUM were $59.7 billion as of September 30, 2016, up from $59.1 billion as of June 30, 2016, and $56.4 billion as of December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.