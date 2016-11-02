BRIEF-CDK Global reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.51

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 CDK Global Inc
* CDK Global reports strong revenue growth and margin expansion for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 and increases full year earnings outlook
* Qtrly GAAP revenues up 7% to $550.7 million
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.51
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60
* Sees 2017 GAAP revenues up 4% - 5%
* Qtrly 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.99 - $2.07
* Qtrly 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.30-$2.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $538.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.31, revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
