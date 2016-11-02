版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 19:45 BJT

BRIEF-CDK Global reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.51

Nov 2 CDK Global Inc

* CDK Global reports strong revenue growth and margin expansion for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 and increases full year earnings outlook

* Qtrly GAAP revenues up 7% to $550.7 million

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.51

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60

* Sees 2017 GAAP revenues up 4% - 5%

* Qtrly 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.99 - $2.07

* Qtrly 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.30-$2.37

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $538.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.31, revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐