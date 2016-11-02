版本:
BRIEF-Cidara Therapeutics and Square 1 Bank announce $20 million credit facility

Nov 2 Cidara Therapeutics Inc :

* Cidara Therapeutics - proceeds from facility will provide working capital to support Cidara's CD101 and CD201 programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

