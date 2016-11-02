版本:
BRIEF-Paratek Pharmaceuticals Q3 loss per share $1.04

Nov 2 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Paratek pharmaceuticals, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides clinical updates

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

