2016年 11月 2日

BRIEF-ICAD Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.16

Nov 2 ICAD Inc :

* Says company is not providing financial guidance at this time

* ICAD reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue fell 37 percent to $6.0 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

