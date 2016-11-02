BRIEF-Pacira Pharmaceuticals Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

Nov 2 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sees FY 2016 exparel net product sales of $263 million to $268 million

* Pacira pharmaceuticals inc- company expects to complete two nerve block trials in q1 of 2017

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP research and development (research and development) expense of $40 million to $50 million

* Pacira pharmaceuticals, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.59

* Q3 revenue $68.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $67.2 million

