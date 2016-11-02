BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Q3 earnings per share $0.54

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
* 2016 media revenues, before barter, are expected to be approximately $2.505 billion to $2.521 billion
* 2016 barter and trade revenue is expected to be approximately $129 million
* Q4 media revenues, before barter, are expected to be approximately $732.6 million to $748.6 million
* Q4 barter and trade revenue are expected to be approximately $36 million in q4 of 2016
* Sinclair reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.54
* Q3 revenue $693.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $691.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $36 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.