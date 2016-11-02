BRIEF-Cameco posts Q3 earnings of C$0.36/share

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Cameco Corp:
* Cameco reports third quarter financial results
* Q3 revenue C$77 million versus C$83 million
* Q3 revenue view C$654.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.36
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.30
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 revenue to decrease 10% to 15%
* Says Co's outlook for capital expenditures for 2016 has decreased to $245 million from $275 million previously
* Fy2016 revenue view C$2.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.