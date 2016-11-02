版本:
2016年 11月 2日

BRIEF-Cameco posts Q3 earnings of C$0.36/share

Nov 2 Cameco Corp:

* Cameco reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue C$77 million versus C$83 million

* Q3 revenue view C$654.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.36

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.30

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 revenue to decrease 10% to 15%

* Says Co's outlook for capital expenditures for 2016 has decreased to $245 million from $275 million previously

* Fy2016 revenue view C$2.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

