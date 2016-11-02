版本:
BRIEF-Toachi announces $4 million bought deal offering

Nov 2 Toachi Mining Inc

* Deal offering for 10 million common shares

* Proceeds from offering is intended to be used to advance company's La Plata property in Ecuador

* Toachi announces $4 million bought deal offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

