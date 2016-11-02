版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-Scorpio gold reports management change

Nov 2 Scorpio Gold Corp :

* Says Peter J Hawley has stepped down from position of CEO of company effective November 1, 2016

* Says Brian Lock, will act as interim CEO until such time as a permanent ceo has been found Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

