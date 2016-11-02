版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-Peerlogix enters into test agreement with leading marketing services and fortune 100 company

Nov 2 Peerlogix Inc :

* Press release - Peerlogix enters into test agreement with leading marketing services and fortune 100 company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

