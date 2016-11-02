BRIEF-Thermon Q2 adjusted EPS $0.10

Nov 2 Thermon Group Holdings Inc :

* Quarter-end backlog of $85.7 million, an increase of 4%

* Thermon group holdings - updating its revenue guidance to reflect a mid single-digit percentage decline for fiscal 2017 as compared to fiscal 2016

* Thermon group holdings - encountering project execution delays by customers as well as continued deferral of capital and maintenance spending

* Thermon reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue $68.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $68.1 million

* Q2 revenue $68.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $68.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S