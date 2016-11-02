版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三

BRIEF-Hub International acquires the assets of Riviera Insurance Services

Nov 2 Hub International Ltd :

* Hub International Ltd - terms of acquisition were not disclosed

* Hub International acquires the assets of California-based Riviera Insurance Services, llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

