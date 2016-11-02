版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Bio-Path Holdings updates on acute myeloid leukemia trial

Nov 2 Bio Path Holdings Inc

* Bio-Path holdings announces first patient dosed in phase 2 trial evaluating bp1001 in acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

